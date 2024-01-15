AIRLINK 57.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.9%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.78%)
FFBL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.35%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.25%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
HUBC 122.52 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
KEL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
KOSM 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PIAA 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.27%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.17%)
PPL 134.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PRL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.86%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.11%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 12.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 6,667 Increased By 23.6 (0.36%)
BR30 24,304 Increased By 197.1 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,783 Increased By 145 (0.22%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 81.6 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips on demand concerns in key importers

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 12:24pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday and were set to snap a seven-session gaining streak, pressured by demand concerns in key destinations, although a decline in production and strength in rival Dalian vegetable oils limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 19 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 3,837 ringgit ($825.52) by midday.

The decline in production in top producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as Red Sea tensions will cap losses in Malaysian palm oil futures but demand concerns from destinations like China and India are also limiting gains, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Malaysia’s crude palm oil production plunged 13.31% from November to 1.55 million tons in December, while palm oil exports declined 5.12% to 1.33 million tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed last week.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Jan. 1-10 were estimated to be down between 3% and 10% from the same period in the previous month, according to surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked up 0.11%, while its palm oil contract added 0.44%.

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up on Monday as traders watched for supply disruption risks in the Middle East following strikes by US and British forces to stop Houthi in Yemen from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

O/R Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year due to easing labour shortage.

However, challenges persist as planters seek to comply with European and US regulations targeting the industry’s alleged connections to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar last Thursday.

Palm oil may gain more into 3,906-3,933 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil slips on demand concerns in key importers

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Read more stories