Women’s cricket tournament in Pindi tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: Ayub Park Cricket Ground – also known as Ayub Park Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi – is all set to host its first women’s tournament match on Monday, 15 January.

The match will see Nida Dar-led Lahore region taking on Umm-e-Hani led Multan region in the National Women’s T20 Tournament.

Established in 2013, Ayub Park Cricket Stadium has hosted PCB’s U-16 and U-19 cricket matches, along with hosting district trials. The stadium has a 60-meter boundary and three pitches designated for the upcoming women’s tournament matches.

PCB Women’s cricket Ayub Park Cricket Ground

