AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-13

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Rizwan Bhatti Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: The federal government on Friday announced fixation of the minimum export price of onion at $1,200 per metric tonne to control the soaring prices in the domestic market.

Previously, the price was fixed at $750 per metric tonne to support growers and control the commodity prices in local market.

However, the prices in the domestic market remained increasing because of rising demand of onion for export purposes after India imposed ban on export of onion and Pakistani exporters taking full advantage of this situation fetching export orders.

PHDEC hosts webinar on white onion

Accordingly, in order to further control the commodity prices, the Ministry of Commerce on Friday enhanced the MEP from $750 per metric tonne to $1200 per metric tonne.

Waheed Ahmed, former Chairman Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters and Merchant Association said that Pakistan started getting huge orders for export of its onion when India imposed ban on export of onion and thus the price of onion in local market stated escalating.

To control the price, initially export price fixed at 750 per metric tonne with 100 percent advance payment so that our growers don’t sustain losses otherwise they would not grow onion crops next year.

“We have to see interest of our growers, exporters and local market and thus kept a close eye on the price of onion,” he added.

However, when price sharply increased, PFVA again proposed export price revision upwards and now it has fixed at $1,200 per matric tonne so as to control high prices.

He urged the market committees of different cities to come forward and control the price of onion.

He said India can store its onion for a longer period of 3-4 months while we can hardly do so for a month. Therefore, we need to carry out R&D to develop better varieties of onion with longer shelf life so that price of onion can be effectively controlled, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government domestic market Onion prices minimum export price of onion

Comments

1000 characters

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Read more stories