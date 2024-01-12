AIRLINK 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.07%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks head into weekend with more losses

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2024 01:28pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed out the week with more losses Friday as weak data from China added to worries about the world’s number two economy, while a forecast-beating US inflation print dented hopes for an early interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.35 percent, or 57.46 points, to 16,244.58.

Hong Kong stocks begin day with small gain

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.16 percent, or 4.67 points, to 2,881.98, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.64 percent, or 11.35 points, to 1,749.42.

