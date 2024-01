LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Friday despite concerns about stubbornly-high inflation that could delay cuts to interest rates on both sides of the Atlantic.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.7 percent to 7,627.75 points, rebounding from heavy losses Thursday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.6 percent to 7,429.61 points and Frankfurt’s DAX advanced 0.8 percent to 16,676.37.