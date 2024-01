LONDON: European stock markets gained at the start of trading Thursday following advances in Asia and on Wall Street, as investors awaited the release of US inflation data.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.5 percent to 7,686.63 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,464.18 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.6 percent to 16,781.49.