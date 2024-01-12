AIRLINK 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
DFML 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.94%)
FFBL 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.55%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.51%)
HUBC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
MLCF 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIAA 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.91%)
PIBTL 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.23%)
PPL 134.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.28%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.83%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
UNITY 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 54.5 (0.82%)
BR30 24,336 Increased By 188.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 65,093 Increased By 475.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,785 Increased By 205.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 11:42am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a buying spree following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board completion of the first review of the $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index increasing over 600 points during trading on Friday.

At 10:25am, the KSE-100 index was hovering at 65,309.90 level, an increase of 692.34 points or 1.07%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery sector trading in the green.

At close on Thursday, the PSX had also rebounded with an over 1% gain amid talks of a rate cut in the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting expected in January as the KSE-100 settled at 64,617.57, up by 697.72 points or 1.09%.

On Thursday night, the Executive Board of the IMF completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by the IMF’s SBA on Thursday. The Board’s decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 528 million (around $700 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 1.422 billion (about $1.9 billion).

Pakistan’s 9-month SBA was approved by the Executive Board on July 12, 2023, in the amount of SDR 2.250 billion (about $3 billion at the time of approval).

The IMF said that the programme aims to provide Pakistan with a policy anchor for addressing domestic and external balances and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

Market experts said that the IMF approval would pave the way for funding from other multilateral and bilateral institutions.

“We believe that after IMF board approval, more dollar funding for Pakistan is likely from bilateral, multilateral and other sources,” said Topline Securities, in a note on Friday.

“This will also facilitate rollovers, supporting foreign exchange reserves and bringing stability to the currency.”

Globally, Asian shares were cautious on Friday as the escalating conflict in the Red Sea region sent oil prices surging, while slightly higher-than-expected US inflation data did not dent investors’ views on early and aggressive rate cuts in the US and Europe.

The rally in rates may have been helped by dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde who said rate cuts would occur if the central bank has certainty that inflation had fallen to the 2% level.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, although Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.2% to another 34-year high, boosted by a weak yen.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 IMF loan programme IMF Program IMF agreement foreign exchange reserve IMF SBA IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF)

Comments

1000 characters

PSX sees buying spree amid IMF nod, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol: SC hears ECP plea against PHC verdict

Ex-IMF official pinpoints ‘increasing risks’

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

Aggression widens: US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Oil prices rise 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Read more stories