KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR18.329 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,636.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR7.347billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.267 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.068 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.413 billion), Platinum (PKR 894.791 million), Natural Gas (PKR 724.190 million), SP 500 (PKR 525.700 million), Japan Equity (PKR 409.303 million), Silver (PKR 389.411million), DJ (PKR 148.826 million), Brent (PKR 82.095 million) and Copper (PKR 58.378 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.402 million were traded.

