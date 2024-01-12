AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR18.329 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,636.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR7.347billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.267 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.068 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.413 billion), Platinum (PKR 894.791 million), Natural Gas (PKR 724.190 million), SP 500 (PKR 525.700 million), Japan Equity (PKR 409.303 million), Silver (PKR 389.411million), DJ (PKR 148.826 million), Brent (PKR 82.095 million) and Copper (PKR 58.378 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.402 million were traded.

