KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 11, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 279.67 281.94 AED 76.30 76.99
EURO 306.22 309.10 SR 74.54 75.20
GBP 356.42 359.38 INTERBANK 281.10 281.30
JPY 1.90 1.93
=========================================================================
