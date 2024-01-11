AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
US stocks little changed despite surprise inflation increase

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2024 08:42pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday after data showed US consumer prices rose more than expected in December.

The Department of Labor’s consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, was up 3.4 percent from a year ago and higher than November’s figure.

From November to December, CPI rose 0.3 percent, compared with expectations for a 0.2 percent increase.

Wall St climbs on megacap boost

The CPI data had been keenly anticipated for its implications on potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 37,633.04.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,778.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up a hair at 14,971.93.

Many investors expect the Fed to begin lowering rates in March, but others expect the move to happen later in 2024.

CFRA’s San Stovall said he was surprised at the market’s muted response to the data.

“It’s almost like ‘Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.’ The market wants to establish a new all time high,” said Stovall.

There may be “individual monthly bumps in the inflation readings, but the overall trend will continue to be downward,” Stovall added.

