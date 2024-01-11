AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Two killed in third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2024 07:48pm
File Photo
File Photo

KABUL: Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on Thursday, police said, in the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said a grenade was detonated outside a commercial centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, an enclave of the historically oppressed Shia Hazara community.

“The initial information shows that unfortunately two civilian compatriots were martyred and 12 others were wounded,” Zadran said in a statement.

The blast is the second deadly explosion in the area in less than a week.

Bus blast kills 2 in predominantly Shia Kabul neighbourhood

On Saturday, a bomb planted on a bus that killed at least five people and wounded another 15 was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, which considers Shias heretics.

IS claimed responsibility for another blast days later in eastern Kabul, in which police said three people were killed and four wounded by a bomb hidden in a cart near a minivan.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

A number of armed groups – including IS – remain a threat, however.

