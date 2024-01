HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open Thursday following a positive performance on Wall Street ahead of crucial US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 56.89 points, to 16,154.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 3.90 points to 2,873.80, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.08 percent, or 1.30 points, to 1,731.44.