HANOI: Vietnam’s exports in 2023 fell 4.6% from the previous year to $354.67 billion, government customs data released on Thursday showed.

Imports in the year fell 9.2% to $326.37 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $28.3 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

Vietnam 2023 coffee exports down 8.7% y/y at 1.6mn T

For December, exports rose 1.1% from November to $31.46 billion, while imports fell 0.6% to $29.4 billion.