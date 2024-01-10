AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
Japan to seek 60,000 tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons barley via tender

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 02:43pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by Feb. 14 and arrive in Japan by March 14, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on Jan. 17.

Russian wheat export prices up

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Wheat Japan's Ministry of Agriculture

