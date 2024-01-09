AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as softer dollar lifts appeal

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 12:39pm

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened on bets of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $8,461 per metric ton by 0358 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also climbed 0.2% to 68,370 yuan ($9,549.82) a ton.

The dollar paused its rally, as traders reaffirmed their bets for a slew of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year on expectations that inflation in the US is easing sufficiently.

“Investors are awaiting the (US) inflation print on Thursday, which we expect will bring more volatility to the base metals complex,” brokerage firm Sucden Financial said in a report.

LME aluminium advanced 0.3% to $2,244 a ton, nickel increased 0.4% to $16,365, zinc was up 0.6% at $2,525, lead was 0.4% higher, while tin fell 0.4% to $24,400.

SHFE nickel climbed nearly 1% to 125,640 yuan a ton, zinc advanced 0.1% to 21,280 yuan, lead was up 0.5% at 16,195 yuan while aluminium fell 0.4% to 19,035 yuan and tin dropped 0.8% to 204,280 yuan.

Copper prices rebound as dollar falls

SHFE alumina February contract dropped as much as 6.54% to 3,187 yuan a ton to trade near a two-week low.

The contract jumped 13% last month on raw material bauxite supply worry in major producer Guinea. LME aluminium inventories climbed to 569,100 tons, the highest since June 2023.

Nickel stockpiles in LME warehouses scaled to 64,896 tons, the highest since July 2022.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises as softer dollar lifts appeal

Toshakhana reference: court indicts Imran and Bushra Bibi

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Caretaker govt intends to make Pakistani markets accessible to MENA: Dr Ejaz

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil tries to regain footing as Middle East crisis, OPEC supply in focus

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Read more stories