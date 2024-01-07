BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Fazl to leave for Kabul today

INP Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will leave for Kabul today (Sunday) at the invitation of the Taliban government.

During his visit to Kabul, Pakistan-Afghanistan matters and others issues will come under discussion.

It should be remembered that the representative of the Taliban government and Afghan envoy in Islamabad had officially invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman a few days ago to come to Afghanistan on behalf of his government.

Relations between the Taliban government and Pakistan have seen a rapid deterioration after an increase in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

