Various facets of foreign policy deliberated

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The three-day Envoys Conference 2024 concluded on Saturday after deliberations on steering Pakistan’s foreign policy through present day challenges and opportunities.

The conference which was held from 4-6 January 2024 was addressed on its opening session on Friday, by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbasi Jilani. They shared their visions of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“The envoys discussed key aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, emphasizing economic diplomacy and Pakistan’s continued commitment to purposes and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism and international law,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office on Saturday.

Pakistan’s envoys from important capitals participated in the conference and deliberated on various facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

In his keynote address on Friday, the caretaker Prime Minister shared his perspective about the pressing demands on the conduct of Pakistan’s foreign policy to align it with present-day imperatives.

He said that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be guided by a vision of Pakistan as a progressive, economically ascendant state that prioritises the socio-economic well-being of its people.

He added that Pakistan’s foreign policy should continue to aim for peace and mutually beneficial relations across the globe. He also maintained that Pakistan will continue to stand for international law and purposes and principles of the UN Charter, mainstreaming economic diplomacy and support the Palestinian cause.

He underlined that Pakistan would always champion the Jammu and Kashmir cause and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of its people.

