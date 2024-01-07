BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Taiwan buys wheat

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 82,975 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast in two consignments. The first involved 23,500 tons of US dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at an estimated $331.06 a ton free on board (FOB), totalling $373.05 a ton cost and freight (C&F), including ocean shipping to Taiwan.

It also involved 13,325 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $285.86 a ton FOB or$327.85 a ton C&F and 4,500 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $263.08 a ton FOB or $305.07 a ton C&F.

Trading house CHS was believed to have sold the first consignment, all for shipment between Feb. 27 and March 12. The second consignment involved 23,125 tons of US dark northern spring wheat with a minimum protein content of 14.5% bought at an estimated $329.80 a ton FOB or $372.77 a ton C&F, they said. Trading house Columbia Grain International was believed to be the seller. It also involved 13,700 tons of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $296.89 a ton FOB or $339.86 a ton C&F bought from CHS and 4,825 tons of soft white wheat of a minimum 8.5% and maximum 10% protein bought at $250.66 a ton FOB or $293.63 a ton C&F, also purchased from Columbia Grain International.

