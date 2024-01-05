BAFL 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.71%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.79%)
DGKC 83.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1%)
FABL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
HBL 117.44 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
KEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
OGDC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.97%)
PIOC 123.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.34%)
PPL 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
PRL 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.12%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.68%)
BR100 6,684 Increased By 20.8 (0.31%)
BR30 24,323 Increased By 161.1 (0.67%)
KSE100 64,834 Increased By 194.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 21,657 Increased By 19.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

3 dead, 28 injured in Indonesia train collision: officials

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024 11:00am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BANDUNG: Three people were killed and at least 28 injured when two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, officials said.

The crash took place at 6:03 am local time (1103 GMT) near rice fields in Cicalengka in West Java province and left numerous train carriages overturned.

“We have identified one of the victims as the steward for the Turangga train. The rest have not been identified,” said Ayen Hanepi, a spokesman for railway operator PT KAI.

He said the collision involved the Turangga train, an intra-city line that runs from Surabaya in East Java to the city of Bandung, and a local train.

The Turangga train carried 287 passengers while 191 people were aboard the local commuter line, he said.

All passengers had been evacuated while the injured were taken to a local hospital, said provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation where buses, trains and even planes are often old and badly maintained.

One dead, several wounded in German hospital fire: police

In 2015, a collision between a commuter train and a minibus on a level crossing in the capital Jakarta killed 16 people.

In 2013, seven people were killed and scores more injured when a commuter train collided with a fuel tanker at a level crossing in Jakarta and burst into flames.

Java Indonesia train collision

Comments

1000 characters

3 dead, 28 injured in Indonesia train collision: officials

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

Two terrorists, including a “highly wanted” killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Read more stories