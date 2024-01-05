3 dead, 28 injured in Indonesia train collision: officials

BANDUNG: Three people were killed and at least 28 injured when two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, officials said.

The crash took place at 6:03 am local time (1103 GMT) near rice fields in Cicalengka in West Java province and left numerous train carriages overturned.

“We have identified one of the victims as the steward for the Turangga train. The rest have not been identified,” said Ayen Hanepi, a spokesman for railway operator PT KAI.

He said the collision involved the Turangga train, an intra-city line that runs from Surabaya in East Java to the city of Bandung, and a local train.

The Turangga train carried 287 passengers while 191 people were aboard the local commuter line, he said.

All passengers had been evacuated while the injured were taken to a local hospital, said provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation where buses, trains and even planes are often old and badly maintained.

In 2015, a collision between a commuter train and a minibus on a level crossing in the capital Jakarta killed 16 people.

In 2013, seven people were killed and scores more injured when a commuter train collided with a fuel tanker at a level crossing in Jakarta and burst into flames.