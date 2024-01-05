Alvi approves ISJS reconstitution

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal (ISJS) and the appointment of Islamabad High Court judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as chairman of ISJS.

President Alvi approved the reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal on the advice of the prime minister.

According to a statement issued by the President House on Wednesday, Justice Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan would be the members of the Tribunal.

The president approved the reconstitution under section 3 of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal Act, 2016.

