BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-05

Aluminium slides on easing supply

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LONDON: Aluminium prices slumped on Thursday as raw material supply concerns eased and investor optimism over early interest rate cuts waned.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1.2% to $2,286 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, heading for a third consecutive session of losses.

Aluminium prices hit their highest in eight months last week, partly owing to worries that shipments of bauxite, the raw material needed to make aluminium, would be delayed after an explosion in major producer Guinea.

The rally was fuelled by speculative Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) funds, which are often driven by computer programmes, said Alastair Munro, strategist at broker Marex. Munro said that CTAs drove aluminium higher last week, spurring short-covering in the market, but that he has been told there have been no bauxite shipment problems after the Guinea blast.

The closure of the arbitrage window between the LME and China also contributed to weak prices, Munro added. Also weighing on the metals market was uncertainty about when US interest rates would be cut after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting provided few clues.

Helping to cap losses was a slight drop in the dollar index. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

LME copper fell by 0.6% to $8,470 a ton. The Yangshan copper premium dropped to $65.50 a ton, down 42% in only a month, indicating low demand for refined copper imports into China as domestic output grew. LME nickel eased by 1% to $16,240 a ton, zinc shed 1.3% to $2,552.50, tin was down 0.4% at $25,200 and lead dipped 0.1% to $2,044.

aluminium Aluminium prices US currency dollar index LME Alastair Munro

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium slides on easing supply

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories