Jan 03, 2024
Markets

Adani Group stocks rise ahead of Indian court ruling on regulatory probe

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 09:54am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Shares of the Adani Group’s listed companies rose between 2.2% and 10% on Wednesday, ahead of a ruling by India’s top court on the country’s market regulator’s probe into the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is probing the group after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg, in January 2023, alleged improper use of tax havens, stock manipulation by the group.

India’s Adani hires global team for Mumbai slum overhaul project

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. A Supreme Court-appointed panel had, in May, found no lapses at the Adani Group.

While the group’s stocks have recovered some losses, they are still down $47 billion in market value since the report.

Shares of the group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises were up 6.4% in early trade on Wednesday.

