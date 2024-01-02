Kenyan shilling eases in slow trade

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Tuesday, although traders said activity was slow due to a lull during the holiday period.

At 0714 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 156.70/157.70 per dollar, compared with Friday’s closing rate of 156.50/157.50.

Typically the shilling weakens due to demand for dollars from sectors such as energy, manufacturing and telecoms, and gets support from inflows from remittances, agricultural produce and tourism.