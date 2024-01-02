BAFL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
DGKC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.71%)
FABL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.44%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
GGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
HBL 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.04%)
HUBC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
MLCF 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
OGDC 122.52 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
PAEL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
PIOC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.45%)
PPL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.7%)
PRL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
TRG 86.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,662 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.02%)
BR30 24,112 Increased By 156.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,631 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 21,641 Increased By 24.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 09:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark index Nifty 50 is set to open higher on Tuesday, after meagre gains in the previous session as another record high led to a bout of selling pressure.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,856.50 as of 8:14 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 is set to open above its Monday close of 21,741.90. More broadly, Asian markets edged lower, on mixed economic data from China.

While official data showed manufacturing activity shrunk, a private-sector survey showed expansion. Wall Street was closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.

Domestically, the test is if Nifty and BSE Sensex can sustain their upward moves after they succumbed to selling pressure on Monday following yet another record high.

“The market has started to exhibit high volatility around the new highs, which signal chances of a round of downward correction from the highs,” said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical analyst at HDFC Securities.

Indian blue-chips stocks end with small gains on first day of 2024

The Nifty gained about 20% in 2023, powered by faster-than-expected economic growth, steady retail buying and return of foreign purchases on elevated bets of a US rate cut. But most of that has been priced into stocks.

“In an entirely fundamental market, returns in 2024 will likely be modest and negative for many stocks,” said analysts led by Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth 8.56 billion rupees (about $103 million), on a net basis, on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought a net 4.10 billion rupees worth of stocks, exchange data showed.

Indian stocks Indian blue chip stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares set to open higher

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Read more stories