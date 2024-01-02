Salaam App – The insurtech ecosystem

TEXT: In the ever-evolving landscape of insurance and takaful, Salaam Takaful Limited has earned the distinction of being the first Islamic insurtech in Pakistan. At the forefront of this digital revolution stands the Salaam App, a cutting-edge insurtech ecosystem that redefines the way policyholders interact with their insurance and takaful plans.

The unveiling of the all-new Salaam App marks a significant leap forward in the realm of insurtech. This state-of-the-art platform is designed to empower policyholders and their family members with a host of benefits, all conveniently accessible at their fingertips.

With the Salaam App, policyholders gain access to the Salaam Virtual Clinic, offering free OPD consultations with a team of qualified doctors. This feature provides users with immediate healthcare support and underscores Salaam Takaful's commitment to enhancing the well-being of its policyholders.

The app goes beyond healthcare, introducing exclusive discounts in over 400 hospitals, 1000 labs, and 200 clinics. This expansive network ensures that policyholders receive quality healthcare services at discounted rates, further enhancing the value of their takaful plans.

Online claim lodging, a feature embedded in the Salaam App, streamlines the claims process, eliminating the need for policyholders to navigate through cumbersome paperwork. This convenience of lodging a claim with just a few taps is a testament to Salaam Takaful's dedication to simplifying and expediting claim processing.

Accessing policy details has never been easier; with the Salaam App's e-card feature, putting all relevant information at the policyholder's fingertips. This transparency and accessibility contribute to a seamless experience, allowing users to stay informed about their coverage and benefits effortlessly.

The Salaam App extends its utility beyond the realm of takaful and healthcare. Built-in Vouch365 brings exclusive discounts to users' favorite restaurants, clothing outlets, salons, and leisure places. This integration transforms the Salaam App into a holistic platform that caters to various aspects of the policyholder's lifestyle.

A standout feature of the Salaam App is the "Pay As You Drive" option, a revolutionary approach that deviates from the traditional yearly contribution model. With this feature, policyholders have the flexibility to pay in instalments based on their actual vehicle usage. This innovative approach aligns with modern lifestyles and provides a tailored payment solution for individuals who may not use their vehicles throughout the year.

The possibilities presented by the Salaam App are indeed endless, offering a comprehensive suite of features that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of policyholders. From healthcare to lifestyle benefits, the app seamlessly integrates various aspects of a policyholder's life into one user-friendly platform.

For those looking to unlock the full potential of these benefits, becoming a policyholder with Salaam Takaful is the key. The Salaam App serves as a gateway to unparalleled convenience, making it easier than ever for individuals and families to manage their takaful plans seamlessly.

