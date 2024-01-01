BAFL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.8%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.84%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.67%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.11%)
DGKC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (5.17%)
FABL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.41%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.22%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.18%)
HBL 115.65 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.14%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.85%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.73%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.68%)
MLCF 40.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.64%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
PIOC 117.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.07%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.41%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.76%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.64%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.6 (4.17%)
BR30 23,960 Increased By 1189.7 (5.22%)
KSE100 64,677 Increased By 2225.7 (3.56%)
KSE30 21,622 Increased By 845.7 (4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 140 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia’s North Sumatra

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2024 02:10pm

JAKARTA: More than 140 Rohingya have arrived in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province over the weekend, state news agency Antara reported on Monday, adding to a surge of arrivals of members of the Myanmar Muslim minority to Indonesia.

The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra’s Deli Serdang area late on Saturday, according to the Antara report that cited a police officer.

The arrivals came after the military said last week its navy vessel had driven away a boat carrying Rohingya in waters further north off Sumatra, as the persecuted ethnic minority faces growing hostility and rejection in Indonesia.

More than 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November, according to data from the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNCHR).

For years Rohingya have been leaving Myanmar, where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

Some 170 Rohingya land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival

They depart usually for Indonesia or neighbouring Malaysia from November to April, when the seas are calmer.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees, but has a history of taking in refugees if they arrive.

indonesia Myanmar Rohingya refugees North Sumatra province Rohingya arrive

Comments

1000 characters

More than 140 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia’s North Sumatra

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index up nearly 2,200 points

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Israel pounds Gaza, Hamas fires rockets as Netanyahu indicates long war

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Oman sets 2024 budget on average oil price of $60/bbl

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Massive earthquake jolts Japan, triggering tsunami warnings

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

Read more stories