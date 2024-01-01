BAFL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.6%)
Jan 01, 2024
Xi says willing to work with US for stable relationship

AFP Published 01 Jan, 2024 10:55am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping said Monday he was willing to work with the United States to promote stable bilateral ties, exchanging congratulations with his US counterpart on the anniversary of diplomatic relations, state media said.

Xi and US President Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November, vowing to improve communication in an effort to stop competition from spilling over into conflict.

And in an exchange of messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said both sides should “take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations”.

“Xi Jinping emphasised, I am willing to work with President Biden to continue to navigate China-US relations, benefit both China and the United States and their people, and promote world peace and development,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

Xi added that “adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the correct way for China and the United States to interact”, CCTV said.

Xi Jinping China US relations New Year 2024

