Five terrorists killed in Awaran

ISLAMABAD: As many as five terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation in general area Mashkai, Awaran district, Balochistan.

According to a state statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on 30-31 December 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Mashkai, Awaran district, on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists, it added that five terrorists were killed.

Terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, according to the statement. It further stated that sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

