University of Central Punjab holds 26th convocation

LAHORE: The 26th Convocation of the University of Central Punjab was held on Friday at UCP Campus Lahore in a graceful ceremony.

Prof Sohail Afzal, Executive Director, Punjab Group of Colleges and Respected Salima Hashmi, a renowned painter, artist, former college professor and anti-nuclear weapons activist graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

Prof Dr Hadia Awan, Pro-Rector UCP, Deans, Directors, Experts from the Industry and Academia and students were also there.

3307 students in total have graduated this year from 9 faculties; this includes 30 PhD scholars as well. And amongst these graduating students, almost 68% are female. On the first day of the convocation, 236 Position holders with 30 PhD Graduates received medals and degrees.

Azka Hassan of Faculty of Science and Technology received Roll of Honour and Mahnoor Foaad of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences was awarded Certificate of Merit.

In her address, the Guest of Honour congratulated the position holders and graduates saying that they are privileged and lucky ones as they have reached this level of education. Almost 22 million children in Pakistan are out of schools.

Those who received early education are deprived of higher education. She said students are our hope and they must stay in the country to help it come out of sad and gloomy situation prevailing now-a-days.

Prof Dr Hadia Awan in her welcome address congratulated the position holders and graduates and enumerated university’s achievements over the past year. UCP introduced seven new academic programs, including PhDs in Accounting & Finance, Media & Communication, and MPhil Zoology, among others.

On the sports front, UCP students clinched victories in All-Pakistan inter-university championships spanning disciplines from volleyball and athletics to table tennis and swimming. Additionally, the university’s robust alumni association expanded its horizons. UCP alumni contribute generously to endowment funds and partnering in entrepreneurial ventures.

This year witnessed a surge in scholarly output and crossed 300 plus Impact Factor. It also won overall grants of 32 million and filed 66 IPRs.

They are working in the areas of Green algorithm, sustainable and organic water treatment techniques, Nano technology for sustainable climate, pedagogy and language impacted by climate inviting you to hold their hands for your future research.

Few of you must have gone through the hands of Takhlee. UCP spearheaded major consortium projects, and launched seven research journals, underscoring UCP’s commitment to innovation and collaboration.

