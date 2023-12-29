BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-29

Asia rice-Thai rates soar to 15-year highs

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

BENGALURU/MUMBAI/HANOI/BANGKOK: Prices of rice exported from some Asian hubs climbed on Thursday, as supply constraints drove Thai rates to over fifteen-year highs, while prices for India’s parboiled variety trailed behind at a two-month peak.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $655-$660 per metric ton, its highest since early October, 2008, versus last week’s $646-$650. Prices of the Thai variety are also set to log their biggest ever yearly gain since LSEG data going back to early 2000’s, up around 41% for the year so far.

Traders attributed the price increases to new demand from overseas, particularly Indonesia and the Philippines, as supply has become short ahead of the New Year holiday. India’s parboiled rice exports prices extended gains this week to their highest level since October, on limited supplies and tracking gains in prices offered by other competing countries.

“White rice prices have been rallying in the past few weeks, which is making parboiled varieties attractive for price-sensitive consumers,” said a Mumbai-based exporter. India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $508 to $515 per metric ton, from last week’s $505-$512, and looked set for its biggest annual rise since 2004.

India’s rice output is expected to drop this year for the first time in eight, raising the prospect that New Delhi will extend curbs on exports of the grain to keep a lid on food prices ahead of elections.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $653 per metric ton, down from last week’s $660-$665. It is also set to log highest yearly gains at 44% so far. “Prices edged down slightly this week as the market in general is tepid now, with traders awaiting new supplies from the Winter-Spring crop,” said a trader based in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam’s rice bowl.

“Looking forward to the first half of 2024, Philippines, China and Indonesia will remain Vietnam rice’s top destinations, while exports to Ghana, Egypt may be slightly lower,” the trader added.

asia rice INDIA RICE rice exports prices Indonesia and Philippines

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice-Thai rates soar to 15-year highs

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories