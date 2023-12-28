BAFL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.94%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (8.84%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.28%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
DGKC 76.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.02%)
FABL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.7%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.89%)
FFL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.29%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
HBL 111.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1%)
HUBC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.24%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.11%)
OGDC 110.40 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.18%)
PAEL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PIOC 114.31 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.16%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 29.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.19%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 71.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.66%)
SSGC 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.53%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.31%)
TRG 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
UNITY 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

DR Congo name squad for African Cup of Nations finals

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 03:03pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KINSHASA: Chancel Mbemba will captain the Democratic Republic of Congo at next month’s African Cup of Nations finals, named in a 24-man squad for the tournament in the Ivory Coast, but there was no place for Luton Town striker Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in the selection named by coach Sébastien Desabre.

He also left out former England under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, who had been named in the pre-selected earlier this month plus ex-Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano.

After landmark World Cup, more sponsors keen on women’s sport in 2024

But the squad still has a familiar look about it as they prepare to take on Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia in Group F.

They play their first match at the finals against Zambia in San Pedro on Jan. 17.

The Congolese will prepare for the tournament in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 1 with two friendly matches planned against Angola and Burkina Faso.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dimitri Bertaud (Montpellier), Lionel Mpasi (Rodez), Baggio Siadi (TP Mazembe)

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika (Saint Etienne), Brian Bayeye (Ascoli), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernians), Henock Inonga (Simba, Tanzanie), Gedeon Kalulu (Lorient), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas), Chancel Mbemba (Marseille)

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion), Gael Kakuta (Amiens), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Samuel Moutousamy (Nantes), Charles Pickel (Cremonese), Aaron Tshibola (Al Hatta)

Forwards: Simon Banza (Sporting Braga), Cedric Bakambu (Galatasaray), Meschack Elia (Young Boys Berne), Silas Katompa (VfB Stuttgart), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids), Yoane Wissa (Brentford).

DRCongo African Cup of Nations finals

Comments

1000 characters

DR Congo name squad for African Cup of Nations finals

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Court sends Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 14-day judicial remand

Cipher case: IHC halts Imran Khan’s trial

Israeli aggression in Gaza add to heavy Palestinian toll

PBC urges govt to lower power tariffs

Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Bangladesh garment factories fire workers after protests, unions say

Marsh’s 96 leads Australia fightback after Pakistan blitz

Exporters likely to get DLTL worth Rs37.306bn

Read more stories