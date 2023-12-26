BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
Rain stops play in Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2023 09:59am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Rain stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts were 114-2 when they were forced from the field mid-way through the second session, with a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 14 and Steve Smith was not out on two.

Pakistan-Australia 2nd Test starts today

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).

rain Steve Smith Marnus Labuschagne Melbourne Cricket Ground Usman Khawaja Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test

