Rain stops play in Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test

MELBOURNE: Rain stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts were 114-2 when they were forced from the field mid-way through the second session, with a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 14 and Steve Smith was not out on two.

Pakistan-Australia 2nd Test starts today

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).