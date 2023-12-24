BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India women beat Australia by eight wickets in historic Test

AFP Published 24 Dec, 2023 02:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: India’s women’s cricket team cruised to their first-ever win against Australia in Test cricket Sunday, beating the visitors by eight wickets in a one-off match in Mumbai.

India dominated play in the four-day match at the Wankhede Stadium, smashing 406 runs in the first innings to take a 187-run lead.

On the final day, Australia knocked out 261, with India’s bowlers earning five wickets for just 28 runs, including right arm offbreak Sneh Rana – later awarded player of the match – taking two wickets in two balls.

Set a target of 75, India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s team chased down the runs in dramatic play in just under 19 overs for two wickets.

For India’s women, it was their first Test victory against Australia after 11 attempts since 1977.

India chase history in Test series in South Africa

It follows India’s victory against England last week, also in Mumbai.

Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary, celebrated the back-to-back Test wins.

“They conquered it with brilliance,” Shah posted on social media, praising skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. “History made today!”

India on December 16 thrashed England by 347 runs in another one-off women’s Test, their first ever win at home against the rivals.

India’s victory margin against England was the largest by runs in women’s Test cricket and also their first Test win against England at home.

“Everything went very well for us,” Kaur told reporters on Sunday. “Hopefully after these two wins we will get many more Test games in upcoming games.”

India’s women vs australia women test

Comments

1000 characters

India women beat Australia by eight wickets in historic Test

SBA: MoF says commitments being fulfilled

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat: reports

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Ukraine says it shoots down 14 of 15 Russian drones

Turkiye targets 'terrorists' in Iraq and Syria after 12 soldiers killed

Read more stories