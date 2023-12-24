BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
May 9 rioters shouldn't be allowed to hold public office: PM Kakar

  • Premier says people are free to vote for the candidates of their choice and there is no policy to oust anyone from the political process
BR Web Desk Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 01:06pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said those involved in the May 9 incidents should not be allowed to hold public office, Radio Pakistan reported.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide about the qualification and disqualification of candidates.

The premier said the state is a guarantor of social order, and anyone who challenges it is anarchist.

He said people are free to vote for the candidates of their choice and there is no policy to oust anyone from the political process.

The premier assured that the government would investigate the complaints about hurdles to stop some people from taking part in the electoral process.

Talking about the protesters from Balochistan who came to Islamabad, he said everyone had the right to protest with lawful behavior.

However, if a situation of law and order is created then law enforcement agencies would take action.

Referring to the situation in Palestine, he said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was a war criminal and war crimes of Israel should be investigated as 7000 children were martyred.

In a related development, caretaker minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has categorically dismissed doubts about change in the election schedule.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Saturday, he said general elections will be held on 8th February 2024.

The Minister said the future of the country is linked with the constitution and democracy.

He said it is written in the preamble of the constitution of Pakistan that this country will be run by its elected representatives.

Balochistan ECP May 9 Pakistan politics Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

PakFirst17 Dec 24, 2023 01:20pm
"He said it is written in the preamble of the constitution of Pakistan that this country will be run by its elected representatives." You are the loophole and an error.
