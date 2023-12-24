BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-24

Aluminium prices rise

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2023 04:00am

LONDON: Aluminium prices in London hit their highest in more than six weeks on Friday due to supply concerns after a fuel depot blast in major raw material producer Guinea, a weaker dollar and technical buying.

Chinese alumina futures surged to record highs on Friday as the blast at an oil terminal in major bauxite supplier Guinea sparked fears of a shortage of the feed material for alumina, intermediary product for aluminium.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6% at $2,279 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting its highest since Nov. 6 of $2,295.

“Guinean depot blasts resulting in it looking more like a war zone raise the potential for bauxite supply disruptions to Chinese smelters with their domestic supplies constrained by winter there,” said Alastair Munro, strategist at broker Marex.

The aluminium price gains were also supported by buying by Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds, which are largely driven by computer programmes, he added.

In top metals consumer China, its Big Five banks announced they would cut interest rates on some deposits from Friday, with markets widely interpreting the move as an attempt to pave the way for more reductions in policy rates to aid the economy.

Meanwhile, some metals shipping routes were at risk as maritime carriers avoided the Red Sea due to vessel attacks carried out by the Yemeni Houthi group in support of Palestinians, causing disruptions in traffic through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of global trade.

“The Middle East is a big shipper of refined aluminium. Shipments are likely to get delayed as the vessels usually sail down from the Suez Canal to the Persian gulf to pick up metals shipments,” said a metals trader.

LME copper was stable at $8,593 per ton in official activity, zinc climbed 1.8% to $2,593, lead rose 0.2% to $2,070 and tin was up 0.6% at $25,300. Nickel fell 1.7% to $16,600 after the LME daily data showed arrival of 2,382 tons into the LME-registered warehouses, lifting total stocks to the highest level since August 2022.

aluminium Aluminium prices LME

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium prices rise

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Projects, salaries: MoF denies delay in fund release

Calendar year 2023: Posting hefty gains of 53pc, PSX outperforms major asset classes

FBR issues procedure for vendors, others to obtain licences for online businesses

Baloch sit-in outside NPC continues

Read more stories