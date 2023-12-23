Sustainable agri practices, other goals: CABI, CropLife Pakistan join hands

LAHORE: The CAB International (CABI), an inter-governmental international organization on agricultural research and development, and CropLife Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Friday to collaborate on sustainable agricultural practices, environmentally friendly crop protection, and capacity-building initiatives utilizing CABI’s digital tools and knowledge products.

Executive Director CropLife Pakistan, Rashid Ahmed and CABI Senior Regional Director Asia, Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa officially signed MoU to mark the beginning of scientific cooperation with the shared vision of both organizations.

Crop science experts, scientist from both esteemed organizations witnessed the event. Chairman CropLife Pakistan Association Ahmed Ali graced the occasion too.

On this occasion, Rashid Ahmed, Executive Director of CropLife Pakistan, said CropLife Pakistan is excited to partner with CABI in its mission to promote and provide responsible crop protection solutions.

This MoU reflects our commitment to foster innovation and sustainable practices that will benefit farmers, consumers, environment, and facilitate trade around the globe.

CABI Regional Director Dr. Babar Bajwa speaking on this occasion emphasized the longstanding relationship between CABI and Pakistan being one of the senior member countries since 1957 and highlighted the success of previous collaborative programs.

He noted that the partnership with CropLife Pakistan is a significant stride for the country’s agriculture sector, pooling collective expertise and resources to address evolving challenges in crop protection. “By combining our strengths, we aim to make a lasting impact on farmers’ lives and contribute to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector,” he said.

Dr. Bajwa also added, “Together, we can build a future where sustainable farming practices, innovation, and cooperation prevail, ensuring a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector for generations to come.”

CAB International (CABI) is an inter-governmental organization that applies scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

Through knowledge sharing and science, CABI helps address global issues such as food security and environmental preservation. CABI’s 49 member countries guide its work, which includes development and research projects, scientific publishing, and microbial services, Bajwa concluded.

