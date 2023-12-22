BAFL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.82%)
Actor Vin Diesel hit with sexual battery lawsuit by former assistant

Reuters Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 02:53pm
Photo: Reuters
A former assistant to the actor Vin Diesel filed a lawsuit against him on Thursday alleging that he sexually battered her in 2010 and that she was fired from her job just hours later.

In the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court, the former assistant Asta Jonasson alleges that Diesel assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel room while the pair were working on the movie ‘Fast Five.’

Legal and public relations representatives for Diesel did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace will never stop if powerful men are protected from accountability,” Jonasson’s lawyer Claire-Lise Kutlay said in a written statement. “We hope her courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of singer Cassie

In her lawsuit, Jonasson alleges that Diesel forcibly groped her breasts and kissed her after he had spent a night entertaining multiple women in his hotel suite.

“Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson’s clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit reads.

At that point, the lawsuit alleges Diesel forced Jonasson to grab his erect penis, she yelled for him to stop, then he pinned her against a wall and masturbated, only letting her free when he was done. He then left the hotel room.

A few hours later, the lawsuit alleges, Jonasson was fired from her job as assistant to Diesel.

The lawsuit said Jonasson remained silent for years “afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused in gang-rape of teenager in New York

Jonasson is one of many women to accuse prominent entertainment industry figures of sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began in 2017, in the aftermath of accusations against now-imprisoned movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

