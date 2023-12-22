BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-22

Workshop on challenges facing petroleum exploration, production sector held

Press Release Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Taking cognizance the increasing energy import bill, reduced investment in petroleum exploration activities and the challenges presented by exploration and production companies during various interactions, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) took the initiative of meaningfully engaging with upstream petroleum industry.

Accordingly, a full day workshop was held on Thursday, which provided a platform to articulate the challenges faced by the industry and a unique opportunity for meaningful interaction directly amongst the key stakeholders to resolve the challenges and to enhance investment in the sector.

The Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali and Secretary Petroleum along with all relevant Director Generals attended the workshop. The industry was represented by CEOs/MDs of leading companies including MPCL, OGDCL, PPL, UEPL, PIOGCL, PEL, OPI, POL, KUFPEC, IPR, GHPL, KPOGCL.

Faheem Haider, MD/CEO MPCL opened the workshop and presented energy outlook of the country along with potential of hydrocarbon resources which can be tapped to control the depleting trend of oil and gas production in the country. He underscored the need for governmental support through various policy interventions and creating a business friendly environment.

The Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali while welcoming the participants highlighted the importance of interaction and collaboration in collectively addressing the challenges. While setting the objectives and expectations from workshops, the Minister emphasized the need to increase exploration activity to replenish reserves and to substitute import of fossil fuels.

He expressed his commitment to improve government processes and approvals to enable agility and rapid investments in the private sector. He also indicated to consider revamping pricing schemes to make exploration of hydrocarbons economically viable and also assured that any proposal for amendments in policies aimed to achieve the desired objective of workshop would be given due consideration.

During the course of the workshop on some issues progress was made and directions were given to the relevant departments for the way forward, while for issues which needed further deliberation working groups were formed to progress the matter further and come up with workable options / proposals within specified timelines. The working groups were advised to complete their assigned tasks within next week and present their recommendations during next workshop tentatively scheduled during 1st week of January 2024.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister for Energy thanked MPCL for taking lead in providing the opportunity on a collaborative interaction of all stakeholders for meaningful discussions and once again assured of his and the Government’s full cooperation and support to resolve the issues of the industry to enhance the oil and gas exploration and production in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PETROLEUM DIVISION petroleum exploration

Comments

1000 characters

Workshop on challenges facing petroleum exploration, production sector held

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories