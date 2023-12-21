BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,482 Increased By 72 (1.12%)
BR30 23,642 Increased By 364.5 (1.57%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper retreats as bullish investors pause ahead of holidays

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices pulled back on Thursday as investors shed some of their bullish positions after the market failed to sustain fresh highs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.6% to $8,535.50 per metric ton by 1045 GMT after it briefly touched a 4-1/2-month peak on Wednesday, but closed slightly weaker.

“The rejection yesterday is still reverberating in the market today with the failure to gain a foothold above the recent highs,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“It’s setting up a interesting start to next year because we’ve been in an uptrend since October and the question is whether it can be maintained.”

LME copper has gained about 9% since hitting an 11-month low of $7,856 on Oct. 23.

“The market is most certainly looking for additional support from China next year and also for the green transition to gain momentum,” Hansen added.

Copper touches 4-1/2 month high on strong Chinese imports

LME zinc was the biggest decliner on the exchange, dropping 1.2% to $2,543 a ton on worries about oversupply after more arrivals of metal into LME warehouses brought the total to the highest levels since September 2021.

LME nickel was little changed at $16,855 a ton while the most-traded January nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3% to 129,830 yuan ($18,169.22) a ton.

On a year-to-date basis, LME nickel is down 44% and SHFE nickel has dropped 35%, making the metal the worst performer across the nonferrous metals complex on the two bourses.

“Nickel supply continues to grow, but consumption has not improved. The surplus pattern continues, and nickel supply and demand are bearish,” said Huatai Futures in a report.

China’s nickel pig iron prices also dropped to 907.50 yuan a ton by Dec. 19, down 33% from a year earlier.

LME aluminium shed 0.7% to $2,226.50, lead fell 0.6% to $2,071 and tin eased 0.5% to $25,080.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper retreats as bullish investors pause ahead of holidays

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Correction mode: KSE-100 loses over 500 points during trading

Pakistan startup Sehat Kahani announces $2.7mn Series A round

Bank Makramah Limited appoints Hussain Lootah its board’s chair

Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves

Social media platform X back up after global outage

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Read more stories