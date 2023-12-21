BAFL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
CNERGY 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (13.01%)
DFML 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 75.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.82%)
FABL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.07%)
HBL 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.83%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.77%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
OGDC 116.71 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.93%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.65%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
PIOC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
PPL 123.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.73%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.96%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 75.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.88%)
SSGC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
TPLP 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.58%)
TRG 87.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.2%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 6,482 Increased By 72 (1.12%)
BR30 23,642 Increased By 364.5 (1.57%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble tumbles to two-week low past 92 vs dollar

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 02:49pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell sharply past 92 to the dollar on Thursday to trade at its weakest in two weeks, unable to latch onto support from upcoming month-end corporate taxes.

By 0931 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% weaker against the dollar at 92.41, earlier hitting 91.1875, its weakest point since Dec. 7.

It had lost 1.7% to trade at 101.32 versus the euro, a more than two-month low, and shed 1.2% against the yuan to 12.89.

Next week’s tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities should boost the rouble, as does the relative recovery in oil prices, said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

“However, the impression is forming that most major exporters have already accumulated the bulk of roubles for tax payments,” he added, expecting the rouble to weaken towards the end of the year.

The rouble typically struggles in December as citizens tend to buy foreign currency ahead of Russia’s long New Year holidays in January. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.3% at $79.90 a barrel.

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support, as have elevated interest rates.

Russian rouble firms past 90 to the dollar

The Bank of Russia said its rate hiking cycle may be near completion as it raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16% last week, increasing borrowing costs for the fifth consecutive meeting in response to stubborn inflation.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.2% to 1,051.70 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 3,087.7 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble tumbles to two-week low past 92 vs dollar

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X back up after global outage

Correction mode: KSE-100 loses over 500 points during trading

Pakistan startup Sehat Kahani announces $2.7mn Series A round

Attock Refinery resumes ‘normal operations’ as stock upliftment improves

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Increase in power sector subsidy: Hamstrung by grim lack of fiscal space, FD says ‘no’

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Read more stories