BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
BIPL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.39%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.71%)
DFML 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
DGKC 74.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.86%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
GGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.85%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.65%)
OGDC 115.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.95%)
PAEL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.55%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
PIOC 111.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.66%)
PRL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.45%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 74.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
TRG 86.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 6,419 Increased By 9.4 (0.15%)
BR30 23,399 Increased By 121.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 62,408 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 20,834 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese currency weakens as offshore yuan borrowing costs drop

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 11:45am

SHANGHAI: The yuan eased on Thursday, as offshore yuan funding costs fell and China’s blue-chip stock index hovered near 5-year lows.

With offshore liquidity easing, the cost of borrowing yuan in Hong Kong has fallen across the board, making it less expensive for some investors to short the yuan.

Hong Kong’s offshore yuan overnight CNH HIBOR, a gauge that measures offshore yuan liquidity conditions, fell 131 basis points to 2.00682%, the lowest in three weeks.

Meanwhile, sluggish stock performance in China has also hurt sentiment on the yuan, traders and analysts say. The blue-chip CSI300 index is still hovering near a 5-year low.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1012 per US dollar, 46 pips weaker than the previous fix 7.0966.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1380 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1465 at midday, 83 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Looking ahead, the change in both US and China monetary policy direction will become more supportive to the yuan, Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

China’s yuan inches lower

The PBOC will likely continue to prioritise FX market stability to anchor confidence in China’s economy and contain capital outflow pressure, Cheung said, adding that he expects the onshore yuan to gradually stabilise around 6.95 by end-2024.

The global dollar index fell to 102.333 from the previous close of 102.408.

The offshore yuan was trading 12 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1477 per dollar.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese currency weakens as offshore yuan borrowing costs drop

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X back after global outage

KSE-100 recovers after over 1% decline

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Read more stories