Kipchoge returning for Tokyo Marathon, Hassan to debut

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 10:14am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Kenyan double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will take part in the Tokyo Marathon in March, his NN Running Team said on Thursday. “I have good memories in Japan,” said the 39-year-old, who set the course record of 2:02:40 in his only Tokyo appearance.

“I won my Olympic gold medal there and ran the course record in the Tokyo marathon. “I feel good working towards my next race in Tokyo. For me, it is the perfect preparation towards my aim to win my third consecutive Olympic title next summer in Paris.”

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan will make her debut at the event.

The Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion made a huge splash in the marathon world this year by winning in London in April on her debut before scorching home to win the Chicago title in October.

“In the streets of Tokyo, I will be looking to continue my marathon journey,” the 30-year-old said.

“I want to learn from every marathon, since every marathon is different and I can’t wait to come to Tokyo.” The Tokyo Marathon will take place on March 3.

