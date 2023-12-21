Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) held a hearing on Wednesday on a motion filed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for application of Rs1.72 per unit additional cost to consumers of K-Electric on account of two quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs) for last fiscal year, ie, 2nd and 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2022-23.

The Nepra has reserved its decision on the motion of Power Division after holding a public hearing.

The Authority said that the Power Division has moved an application to the Nepra to apply quarterly tariff adjustments of Rs0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for 2nd and 3rd quarter of last fiscal year respectively to maintain uniform tariff across the country as these charges had already been applied to the consumers of other distribution companies (Discos) of ex-Wapda.

The Nepra has informed the all the stakeholders, interested/affected persons and the general public that Ministry of Energy (MoE) has filed motion with respect to recommendation of consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and Policy Guidelines for uniform quarterly adjustments under section 7 and 31 of the NEPRA Act, 1997.

The MoE has requested to issue separate SoT for KE with prospective application of applicable uniform rates after incorporating tariff rationalization.

