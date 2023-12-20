BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
Kenya shilling weakens, stays at all-time low

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:24pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, LSEG data showed. At 0737 GMT, the shilling traded at 154.00/20 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s closing rate of 153.80/154.00.

It first touched its present level, an all-time low, on Tuesday.

Kenyan shilling stable; seen gaining ground on more dollar inflows

Typically, demand for dollars comes from the manufacturing and energy sectors, while the shilling gets support from remittances from Kenyans living abroad, inflows from farm exports and tourism.

Kenya's shilling

