BAFL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.95%)
BIPL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-7.18%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.68%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.26%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.72 (-6.13%)
FABL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
FFL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.68%)
HUBC 115.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.93%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
OGDC 113.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.98%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-8.47%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.33%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.03%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-4.68%)
SSGC 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.69%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.69%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
TRG 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-7.4%)
UNITY 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.65%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-14.71%)
BR100 6,253 Decreased By -204.9 (-3.17%)
BR30 22,535 Decreased By -822 (-3.52%)
KSE100 61,222 Decreased By -1611.3 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,462 Decreased By -539.9 (-2.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi says strong Russia ties a ‘strategic choice’

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that maintaining close ties with Russia is a “strategic choice”, calling for deeper bilateral cooperation during a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, state media reported.

The strong relationship between the two nations, which has endured despite Russia’s military invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in early 2022, has faced pointed criticism from Western leaders in recent years.

“Maintaining and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by both sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples,” Xi told Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China hopes Russia will provide policy support to Chinese auto firms

Xi added that the countries should “continuously amplify the positive effects of high-level political ties” and “deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and other fields”, CCTV said.

Mishustin said Tuesday that ties between Moscow and Beijing had reached an “all-time high” during a discussion with his counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, according to readouts published by both sides.

Russian PM Mishustin to meet Xi while visiting China for talks this week

Mishustin’s visit to China on Tuesday and Wednesday comes two months after President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip outside Russia to meet Xi and a month after a senior Chinese general was hosted in Moscow.

Russia Xi Jinping Russia-Ukraine war Li Qiang Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi says strong Russia ties a ‘strategic choice’

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories