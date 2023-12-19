BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 T wheat purchase tender

Published 19 Dec, 2023

HAMBURG: The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Tuesday was assessed at $315.29 a ton liner out, European traders said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp International.

Traders said other offers believed to have been submitted by trading houses in the tender per ton liner out were: MC Food $316.16, Cereal Crops $320.00 and Grain Flower $319.00. CIF (cost insurance freight) liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment was sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla. Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, traders said.

Bangladesh generally does not make immediate decisions about wheat purchases which can take some time to be confirmed.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Russian wheat export prices up

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tons of wheat closed on Dec. 12.

Bangladesh cancelled and withdrew another tender for 50,000 tons of wheat which was due to close on Dec. 27.

