MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his “deep” condolences to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after an earthquake left at least 118 dead in northwest China, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“In Russia, we share the pain of those who lost their loved ones in the disaster and hope for a speedy recovery for all those injured,” said Putin in a message addressed to Xi, according to a statement from the Kremlin.