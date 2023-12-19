BAFL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
BIPL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
BOP 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.72%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.9%)
DFML 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.5%)
DGKC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.78%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.91%)
FCCL 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
FFL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.64%)
GGL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.53%)
HBL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
HUBC 118.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.46%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.98%)
OGDC 121.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.69%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.7%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 122.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
SNGP 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.44%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.95%)
TELE 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.59%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.21%)
TRG 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.51%)
UNITY 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.3%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.35%)
BR100 6,577 Decreased By -148.3 (-2.2%)
BR30 23,922 Decreased By -569 (-2.32%)
KSE100 63,829 Decreased By -1376 (-2.11%)
KSE30 21,321 Decreased By -389.7 (-1.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EBRD board approves 4bn euro capital increase to boost Ukraine funding

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 11:21am

LONDON: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday its board has approved a 4 billion euro capital increase that will enable the bank to double its Ukraine investments once reconstruction there begins.

The increase, the third in the bank’s history, will bring its capital base to 34 billion euros once it takes effect on December 31, 2024.

It comes at a time when Ukraine’s bilateral funders, most significantly the United States, have showed signs of donor fatigue, which has weighed on Ukraine’s bond prices.

In a statement, the EBRD said the move reflected its view that supporting Ukraine should be its highest priority but that it also needed to continue supporting projects in other regions.

“The increase in the bank’s capital will enable us to deliver more and become an even stronger bank – a stronger bank for Ukraine, a stronger bank for all our economies and clients, and a stronger bank for our shareholders,” EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

The EBRD has been the largest institutional investor in Ukraine for the past 30 years, greatly boosting its support since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

It deployed 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to Ukraine for 2022-2023.

Ratings agency Fitch pegged the EBRD’s net exposure to guarantees to Ukraine at 2.5 billion euros in June, accounting for 12.8% as a ratio of shareholder equity.

EBRD bank lowers Turkiye GDP forecast, upgrades Russia

Fitch warned that the EBRD, and the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), could lose their coveted triple-A credit ratings if Ukraine defaulted on its loans.

EBRD shareholders will be entitled to subscribe to additional shares as part of the capital increase, with the first subscriptions expected in early 2024 and payments starting from early 2025.

The EBRD has 72 national shareholders in addition to the European Union and the European Investment Bank, and has invested more than 190 billion euros since its foundation in 1991.

Ukraine European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Comments

1000 characters

EBRD board approves 4bn euro capital increase to boost Ukraine funding

KSE-100 falls near 64,000 level as correction continues

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil prices rise as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Read more stories