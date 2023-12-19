BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
PHA’s chrysanthemum show wraps up

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: The annual chrysanthemum show, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore at Jilani Park (formerly Race Course), concluded on Monday after a successful two-week run.

According to a spokesperson, the exhibition, open to members of the public since December 4, featured more than 50 vibrant specimens of chrysanthemums.

The venue was decorated with over 35,000 flowers, showcasing a variety of Chrysanthemums and Marigolds, among others. The main attraction was the innovative use of flowers to craft topiaries of animals such as peacock and giraffe.

As part of the event, the PHA hosted a cut flower competition, drawing participants from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Kinnaird College, and the National College of Arts (NCA).

Throughout the show, Jilani Park saw a steady influx of visitors exploring a world of rare blooms, notable for their size, colour, and rare forms.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, lauding the efforts of the organizing committee, remarked that the exhibition is the highlight of PHA’s horticultural calendar. He credited the success of the “immaculate yet demanding show” to the hard work of the department.

Wattoo also highlighted the impact of horticulture on the climate crisis as the show coincided with the UN climate conference, or COP28, held in Dubai.

The event attracted prominent personalities, including Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

