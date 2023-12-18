BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
CNERGY 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
DFML 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
DGKC 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
FABL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
GGL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
OGDC 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.93%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
PIOC 114.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.16%)
PPL 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.07 (-3.23%)
PRL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.58%)
SSGC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
BR100 6,758 Decreased By -63.8 (-0.93%)
BR30 24,621 Decreased By -127.1 (-0.51%)
KSE100 65,468 Decreased By -662.1 (-1%)
KSE30 21,797 Decreased By -246.7 (-1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand little changed in early deals

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 02:03pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was little changed early on Monday, holding onto gains from last week as analysts said risk sentiment remained positive.

At 0742 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3000 against the US dollar, close to its previous close of 18.3125 on Friday.

The dollar index was down about 0.23% against a basket of global currencies. Global markets are expected to take direction this week from the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Tuesday and the US PCE price index inflation number on Friday.

“Risk sentiment remains positive, and we see EM (emerging market) currencies holding on to most of last week’s gains,” said currency strategist Andre Cilliers at TreasuryONE.

South African rand steady ahead of local data releases

The rand is likely to consolidate in an 18.10 to 18.50 range in the short term as activity slows for the holiday season, Cilliers said.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 6 basis points at 9.710%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand little changed in early deals

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories